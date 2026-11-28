



The stronger of the two tremors, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake off Torre de la Horadada, was felt in parts of Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja.

Two minor earthquakes struck in the Mediterranean off the coast of Vega Baja and Murcia late on Friday, 27 November, just four minutes apart. Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded magnitudes of 2.0 and 2.3 and located the two epicentres about three kilometres apart.

The first tremor struck at 11.44pm, around seven kilometres east of San Pedro del Pinatar, off the municipality’s salt flats and dunes. It had a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of three kilometres.

The second struck at 11.48pm, around six kilometres off Torre de la Horadada. It was slightly stronger, at magnitude 2.3, and shallower, at a depth of just one kilometre.

Tremor felt along the coast

Residents reported feeling the second earthquake in at least six communities across the municipalities of Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela and Torrevieja. The strongest shaking was reported in Torre de la Horadada and in the Blue Lagoon and La Solana residential areas of Orihuela Costa.

The IGN assigned those areas an intensity of III on the European Macroseismic Scale, which describes weak shaking that some people can feel indoors. Reports from Pilar de la Horadada town corresponded to intensity II–III, while La Mata and other parts of Orihuela Costa registered intensity II.

Recent tremors in Vega Baja

Friday’s earthquakes follow a magnitude 2.3 tremor recorded south-east of Benejúzar on 17 November at a depth of six kilometres. A smaller earthquake, measuring 1.1, was recorded off Torrevieja on 1 November and was also felt locally.

Between 25 September and 5 October, the Valencian Community’s seismic network recorded seven earthquakes near the Alicante–Murcia border. Three exceeded magnitude 3, with the largest measuring 3.5. Residents felt all three, with no injuries or damage reported from that sequence.

GeoAlicante, an outreach initiative at the University of Alicante, linked the September and October tremors to the Bajo Segura fault system. The fault system, which stretches nearly 60 kilometres, has also been associated with the 1829 Torrevieja earthquake and the 1919 Jacarilla–Torremendo earthquake.

The 1829 earthquake, estimated at magnitude 6.6, killed nearly 400 people and devastated parts of Torrevieja, Guardamar, Almoradí and Benejúzar.