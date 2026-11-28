



The Region of Murcia has filed an urgent administrative appeal with the High Court of Justice of Madrid seeking to suspend the planned transfer of the MED Emre to the port of Cartagena.

Regional President Fernando López Miras announced the legal action following an emergency meeting convened to assess what he described as the “risky, worrying and dangerous situation” created by the decision to move the vessel, which sank off Ibiza, to Cartagena for further operations.

Accompanied by Cartagena Mayor Noelia Arroyo, the president of the Murcian Federation of Fishermen’s Guilds, Bartolomé Navarro, representatives of the Confederation of Business Organisations of the Region of Murcia, the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce and the Port Authority, as well as members of the regional government, López Miras said the potential threat was already approaching the coast of Cartagena and the wider Murcia region.

He described the operation as posing a “certain and evident environmental risk” and questioned why the ship was being taken to a port located approximately 200 kilometres from the site of the original accident.

The MED Emre has been rejected by authorities in at least other two regions. Before the decision to tow the vessel to Cartagena was finalized, both the government of the Balearic Islands and the government of the Valencian Community expressed their explicit opposition to accommodating the damaged ship in their respective ports .

The Balearic Islands government, in particular, was vocal in its refusal, with spokesperson Antoni Costa stating that the salvage plan could not involve any ports in the Balearics .

Authorities in these regions argued that the vessel should not be brought closer to their coastlines, leading to the central government’s decision to designate Cartagena as the salvage site based on technical criteria .

The regional government is demanding access to the environmental impact report that allegedly supports the transfer, as well as the identity of the official who signed it. López Miras said he had not seen evidence that such an assessment existed and accused the central government of failing to properly evaluate the risks involved.

“They have not assessed the risks, and I am increasingly convinced that they were not fully aware of the decision they made,” he said.

According to the regional president, the decision was premature and particularly concerning given Cartagena’s proximity to protected areas included in the Natura 2000 network. He warned that any accident could result in one of the most serious environmental disasters in the region’s history.

Murcia’s legal services are seeking urgent precautionary measures to suspend the transfer. The appeal is based on reports from the regional environmental and fisheries authorities, which have raised concerns about the possible impact on marine reserves and local ecosystems.

“We are going to do everything possible to prevent the ship, carrying eight million litres of diesel, from reaching Cartagena,” López Miras said. “Our priority and obligation is to protect the Region of Murcia and, in this case, Cartagena.”

The First Vice-President of the Government, Carlos Cuerpo, informed López Miras that Cartagena had been selected because it offered the best technical conditions for the operation. However, the regional president said that justification was insufficient unless authorities could guarantee that the transfer posed no danger to the Murcia coastline.

“If they cannot guarantee that there is no environmental risk, then the decision is a mistake,” he said, calling for an alternative location. He cited the port of Tarragona as a possible option, arguing that it is located at a similar distance and may offer additional safety advantages.

López Miras also warned that an accident could have consequences beyond the environment. Cartagena handles around 20 per cent of Spain’s crude oil and fuel supplies, meaning that any incident could close the port for weeks and create a major industrial and logistical disruption for the country.

“The problem cannot simply be moved from one place to another,” he said.

All images courtesy of Maritime Rescue