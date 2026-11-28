



Three people have been arrested and 24 others are under investigation. Police have identified 40 victims, including people in the UK, Italy and France, but believe the total could exceed 170.

The Guardia Civil has dismantled a suspected fraud ring based in Valencia province that investigators believe obtained more than €150,000 through a series of scams. Among the three people arrested under Operation Hifalcos is a Requena resident suspected of leading the group.

Investigators say the group used several methods, including the “child in distress” scam, in which fraudsters pose as a victim’s son or daughter and ask for money. The group is also suspected of using stolen bank card details, impersonating company executives to obtain payments, and making fraudulent phone calls to obtain sensitive information.

Police say the group paid people to let it use their bank accounts to receive and move stolen funds. Some account holders were allegedly threatened when they tried to cut ties with the group and pressured to keep providing access or withdraw money that banks had blocked.

Stolen card details used to pay for hotels and luxury cars

The investigation began more than a year ago after a Requena resident reported that he had given an acquaintance access to his bank account as a personal favour. The bank later froze the account after detecting deposits from illicit sources.

Officers traced money from victims through accounts held by several people. They say the funds were then withdrawn in cash, spent at betting shops or converted into cryptocurrency. The alleged leader is also suspected of registering five fictitious businesses on digital payment platforms to disguise the proceeds as legitimate sales.

In one case, investigators say a member of the group deposited more than €35,000 in cash at cryptocurrency ATMs over a year, making 26 deposits in just 11 days.

The group allegedly used stolen card details to pay for hotels, travel, shopping and high-end car rentals. Officers say some vehicles were hired on an almost daily basis.

Police identify victims in the UK, Italy and France

The Guardia Civil has documented more than €83,000 in losses among 40 identified victims, along with a further €19,200 in attempted transactions that did not go through. Investigators estimate that the total amount taken exceeds €150,000 and that more than 170 people may have been affected.

Police have identified victims in the UK, Italy and France and found cards issued by foreign banks. The Guardia Civil is working with Europol and police in those countries to identify further victims.

Four properties searched in Requena and Valencia

Officers seized cash, cryptoassets, bank cards, mobile phones, SIM cards, computers, storage devices and documents in other people’s names during four searches in Requena and Valencia. They also found a realistic imitation firearm and suspected drugs. Investigators are examining whether the imitation firearm was used to threaten or intimidate anyone.

Police also inspected a Valencia phone shop suspected of activating mobile lines in other people’s names without carrying out the required identity checks.

The Guardia Civil’s specialist cybercrime team in Valencia led the investigation. The case has been referred to the court in Requena.