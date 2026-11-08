



SC Torrevieja CF 2–3 Crevillente Deportivo

Torrevieja were seconds from taking a point at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Sunday morning when ten-man Crevillente Deportivo curled a free-kick into the top corner to snatch a 3–2 derby win.

It was a cruel finish for Torry, who had led 2–0 inside 23 minutes thanks to Ismail’s opener and a superb solo goal from Johan. Ismail later struck the post from the penalty spot, and Crevillente made the hosts pay with two direct free-kicks in the closing stages.

Looking to bounce back from a 2–1 defeat at league leaders Villarreal C, Torry were without the injured Morales and suspended Conesa. They threatened inside two minutes when Johan got away down the right and teed up Abadía, who fired over.

The breakthrough came in the 17th minute. Lucas burst down the left and drove a low cross into the six-yard box, where Ismail arrived to finish first time.

Six minutes later, Johan scored the goal of the game. Picking up the ball on the edge of his own penalty area, the youngster raced almost the full length of the pitch, beat three defenders and kept his composure to slot past the goalkeeper.

Crevillente replied within two minutes, heading in a deep cross at the far post despite Torry’s appeals for a foul. The hosts had the chance to restore their two-goal cushion four minutes later when a defender handled Gálvez’s shot, but Ismail’s penalty came back off the post.

Torry went in 2–1 up thanks in part to Pizana, who got his fingertips to a dangerous ball across the six-yard box with two Crevillente players closing in.

Gálvez nearly made it 3–1 two minutes after the restart. He seized on a poor clearance and lifted the ball over the stranded goalkeeper, only for a defender to scramble back and clear off the line.

Pizana then kept Torry in front with a string of saves. He tipped one effort over at full stretch, reacted sharply to keep out a volley and dived at the feet of an advancing forward. At the other end, Johan sent an effort narrowly wide before making way for Rosquin, with Gabi replacing Ismail in the same double change. Álex came on five minutes later after Pepe was forced off injured.

With nine minutes to play, Crevillente drew level. A free-kick from the edge of the area flew into the top corner, giving Pizana no chance.

Torry still had opportunities to win it. Gálvez broke into the box but couldn’t pick out any of the three teammates waiting for his pass, and Gabi failed to get a clean strike away from another promising position.

Crevillente’s No. 14 was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute for lashing out at Gabi. Torry pressed for a winner against ten men and the chance fell to Gálvez, who went through one-on-one but sliced his shot into the side netting.

Then came the last twist. Deep into stoppage time, Crevillente won another free-kick and found the top corner again. Johan’s run deserved to be the moment the home fans went away talking about. Instead, it was the sight of that second free-kick from Sergio Hinojosa flying past Pizana that stayed with them.