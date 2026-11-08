PETER HOUGHTON — SAYING IT AS IT IS.





SUNDAY, MAY 30th 2027 — DON’T BOOK A HOLIDAY!

204 DAYS TO GO — AND COUNTING!

Here we go again. My head is probably going to be on the chopping block, but somebody has to say it!

DON’T BOOK A HOLIDAY. STAY LOCAL AND VOTE!

We said exactly the same thing in the run-up to the 2023 municipal elections. Throughout 2022 and right up to polling day, the message could not have been clearer: stay local, make sure you are registered and, most importantly, use your vote.

Yet what happened?

We still had residents complaining about the state of Orihuela Costa, the lack of investment, neglected infrastructure, inadequate services and years of promises that never seemed to materialise.

They moaned, they groaned, they expressed their frustration and demanded change.

But when polling day arrived, some decided that a holiday was more important.

Now forgive me, but that really does get under my skin.

There is an old saying: “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.”

And that, unfortunately, sums up part of the problem.

You can spend months encouraging people, explaining the importance of voting, talking to neighbours, friends and colleagues, sharing information and trying to persuade residents that their participation matters.

But ultimately, nobody can put that ballot paper in the box for you.

So let me put this as plainly as I possibly can.

If you are eligible to vote, and you choose not to exercise that right, you are also choosing not to use one of the most important tools available to influence the future of your community.

You cannot spend four years complaining about the decisions made by others and then expect somebody else to take responsibility for changing them.

EVERY SINGLE VOTE MATTERS.

And I mean every single vote.

One additional vote can make the difference between securing a councillor or securing none. It can make the difference between two representatives and one. Those additional representatives can influence debates, challenge decisions, scrutinise expenditure and bring residents’ concerns directly into the council chamber.

Look at 2023. PIOC came remarkably close to securing representation. The opportunity was there, but the electoral puzzle was incomplete.

We cannot afford to repeat that mistake.

This is not about telling people who to vote for. That is entirely your decision. It is about encouraging every eligible resident, whatever their nationality or political preference, to participate.

English, Irish, Spanish, Belgian, German, Scandinavian — it makes no difference. If Orihuela Costa is your home and you want a say in its future, make sure you are eligible, registered and ready to vote.

Talk to your neighbours. Speak to your friends. Spread the word in the bars, supermarkets, on the golf course and wherever people meet.

And if you have already booked a holiday, perhaps it’s time to check the dates!

2027 IS NOT JUST ANOTHER ELECTION. IT IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO CHANGE THE DIRECTION OF OUR COMMUNITY.

So I will repeat the message we gave you in 2023:

STAY LOCAL. TURN UP. USE YOUR VOTE.

And if you choose not to vote, don’t be surprised when somebody else makes the decisions that affect your future.

You have been warned!

ONE COMMUNITY. ONE OPPORTUNITY. EVERY VOTE COUNTS.

YOU CANNOT COMPLAIN FOR FOUR YEARS ABOUT THE RESULTS OF DECISIONS YOU DID NOT BOTHER TO HELP INFLUENCE.

PETER HOUGHTON — SAYING IT AS IT IS.

#OrihuelaCosta #PIOC #2027Elections #DontBookAHoliday #StayLocalAndVote #EveryVoteCounts #ResidentsFirst #LocalDemocracy #SayingItAsItIs