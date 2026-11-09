



Olímpic de Xàtiva 5–1 CD Thader

By Steve Hibberd

Before this Lliga Comunitat encounter at La Murta, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of former Olímpic player Pepe Benavent Borrás. A No. 9 shirt was placed in the centre circle in tribute to Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who died on 3 November following a collision with the Andorra goalkeeper. Supporters also applauded in his memory early in the match.

At the start of play, Xàtiva occupied third place, while their visitors from Rojales sat sixth. Thader started brightly and should have opened the scoring as early as the third minute. Through on goal, Torres looked odds-on to convert, but he hesitated and lost possession.

From then on, it was largely one-way traffic. An exquisite cross from the right was powerfully headed home at the far post by Lucho after 21 minutes. Thader had a penalty appeal in the 28th minute when Borja appeared to be bundled over in the box, but referee López was unimpressed.

Normal service resumed in the 32nd minute as Yeray picked up a loose ball and unleashed a shot that easily beat Thader goalkeeper Kamal. It could have been worse for the visitors when a well-worked goal was ruled out for offside. Moments later, Viti beat the offside trap to score the hosts’ third in fine style.

On as a second-half substitute, Serhiy came close to reducing the arrears in the 51st minute, but his effort was well saved. Back came Xàtiva. Kamal was forced into action to prevent a fourth in the 53rd minute, only for Sergi to score from the very next attack.

Javi forced an acrobatic save from his namesake in the Xàtiva goal in the 68th minute as Thader edged closer to a consolation. Borja was fouled in the box in the 78th minute and this time the referee pointed to the spot. Up stepped Martínez to send Javi the wrong way. The goal was greeted with muted celebrations, but it was too little, too late.

With time ticking away, Xàtiva substitute Jaime Mora added a fifth to round off a painful afternoon for Thader.

Thader have a chance to get this hammering out of their system when they visit Cox in La Nostra Copa on Wednesday 11 November, kicking off at 8.45pm. They return to the Moi Gómez Stadium in Rojales on Sunday 15 November for a Lliga Comunitat match against Alberic, with kick-off at 11.30am.