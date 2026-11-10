



Esquina Park Rangers finished runners-up at their fifth annual International Walking Football Tournament in Rojales, with Marbella taking the title by a single point.

Sixteen teams from Spain, England, Wales and Argentina contested 120 games over two days at the Campo Municipal ‘Xavi Simons’. The hosts won 12 of their 15 fixtures, drawing one and losing two. They finished on 37 points, with 50 goals scored and 10 conceded, while Marbella topped the table with 38.

Rangers opened Thursday with a 7–0 win over Teixonera and ended the day with six wins from eight games. A 1–1 draw with Woodnesborough and a 1–0 defeat by Globetrotters were the only setbacks.

Friday began with the decisive match, as Marbella edged Rangers 1–0. Esquina responded by taking maximum points from their six remaining fixtures, including a 5–0 win over Wabol Catalans and a 9–0 victory awarded after Newell’s FC Fuengirola were unable to travel.

Esquina’s Scott Blackgrove took the top goalscorer award with 22 goals and led the hosts with seven assists. Tony Rimmer of Desperados England was named Player of the Tournament.

Every team received a trophy and a club pennant, and the visitors were welcomed to The Club after Friday’s presentation. Esquina thanked Rojales Town Hall for its support and the teams for travelling to take part.

Full results, standings and photos are available at esquinawfc.com. The sixth tournament is provisionally scheduled for 4 and 5 November 2027. Teams interested in entering can email esquinaparkrangers2018@yahoo.com.