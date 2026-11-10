



As flu season gets under way on the Costa Blanca, a bilingual GP explains which problems can be handled from home, and which symptoms mean you should never wait.

With seasonal flu and colds circulating and many residents back for the winter, getting a quick appointment can be a challenge. For English speakers, there is the added worry of explaining symptoms in a second language.

Dr Pedro Yelamo Vera, a GP licensed in Spain who consults by video for residents looking for an English-speaking doctor in Torrevieja and across the Vega Baja, says many common winter complaints can be assessed safely from home, as long as patients know the limits.

For many minor illnesses, the doctor can come to you.

“A video consultation works well for a cough or cold without warning signs, a sore throat, cystitis, conjunctivitis, a rash or a stomach upset,” he says. “It is also useful when a cough or temperature isn’t settling and you want a doctor to decide whether you need to be seen in person.”

What a Video Appointment Covers

A 15-minute video appointment costs €50 and is available every day from 7.30am to 8.30pm. The doctor reviews symptoms and medicines and decides on next steps. If treatment is clinically appropriate, he can issue a private electronic prescription that you collect at any Spanish pharmacy. Patients also receive an itemised invoice and a medical report, which many international insurers accept for claims, although reimbursement is up to the insurer.

For many patients, the main advantage is simply being understood. “People describe symptoms differently in a second language, and important details get lost,” Dr Yelamo says.

Clear communication matters as much as convenience.

When Not to Wait

Video consultations are not for emergencies. Call 112 or go straight to the nearest emergency department for:

Chest pain or pressure

Difficulty breathing

Sudden weakness, numbness or facial drooping

Confusion or unusual drowsiness

Severe abdominal pain or heavy bleeding

“If you are wondering whether something is an emergency, it is safer to call 112. The operators can help in English,” he adds.

Simple Steps for the Season

Dr Yelamo recommends keeping a written list of your medicines, doses and allergies, in English and Spanish if possible, and noting your temperature and how symptoms change. Avoid taking leftover antibiotics: most winter infections are viral and antibiotics will not help.

Residents registered with the public health system should continue to use their local health centre (centro de salud) and SIP card for vaccinations and ongoing care. Private video consultations can sit alongside that, for times when an appointment isn’t available quickly or a language barrier makes things harder.