



The Guardia Civil is investigating a French driver after a mobile speed camera recorded a car travelling at 223 km/h on the A-33 motorway near Jumilla, in the Region of Murcia. The recorded speed was 103 km/h above the 120 km/h limit on that stretch of road.

The Guardia Civil reported the case on 6 November. The car was detected in the early hours of the morning while officers from the Cieza traffic unit were carrying out speed checks on the Altiplano motorway. A traffic patrol stopped the vehicle and identified the driver, who was travelling through Spain.

Officers opened a criminal investigation on suspicion of a road safety offence. The Guardia Civil did not name the driver or say whether a court date had been set.

Under Article 379.1 of Spain’s Criminal Code, driving more than 80 km/h above the limit on a road outside a built-up area is a criminal offence. On the stretch of the A-33 where officers recorded the car, that threshold was 200 km/h. The speed recorded by the camera was 23 km/h above it.

A conviction can result in three to six months in prison, a fine calculated over six to 12 months, or 31 to 90 days of community service. In each case, the court must also impose a driving ban of more than one year and up to four years.

The Guardia Civil said it was continuing to carry out speed checks across the Region of Murcia and warned that excessive speed puts other road users at risk.