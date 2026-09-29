



Torrevieja’s saltworks expect to harvest around 500,000 tonnes of salt this season, with rising demand in Spain helping to balance a European export market that remains heavily dependent on winter weather.

Harvesting began in September. The operator, Nueva Compañía Arrendataria de las Salinas de Torrevieja (NCAST), also has approximately 350,000 tonnes in stock, stored in the vast white mounds that are a familiar feature of the town’s saltworks.

Managing engineer Joseph Pérez expects roughly half of the new harvest to be sold in Spain and the other half to be shipped abroad. The export forecast of around 250,000 tonnes will depend in part on demand for road salt across northern and central Europe. A colder winter, with more snow and ice, could increase orders.

The salt sent overseas is not used solely for de-icing. Shipments also serve the fishing industry, with the balance between markets changing from one year to the next. Cargo vessels typically loading at Torrevieja’s salt dock carry between 6,000 and 13,000 tonnes. Smaller consignments for particular customers are sometimes shipped in containers through Alicante.

Domestic sales are also expected to reach about 250,000 tonnes. Pérez said the Spanish market is growing as the company develops new customers. Alongside road maintenance, Torrevieja salt supplies the food and chemical industries.

NCAST is working to enter further industrial markets that require particularly pure salt with low magnesium content. Equipment at the site is being used to reduce magnesium levels. Pérez said such supply arrangements can involve long-term commitments rather than orders for a single season, although the company has not disclosed potential customers or volumes.

The harvest estimate is based on measurements of the brine and the salt deposited on the bed of Torrevieja’s pink lagoon during the summer. Machinery lifts the salt from the lagoon floor before a conveyor carries it for washing, storage and processing into different products.

Extraction is concentrated in the eastern half of the lagoon. The other section helps warm and concentrate the brine. Pérez said it could be brought into production if demand rose substantially, but current sales do not require that extra capacity. The operation works through most of the year, pausing in August for maintenance on equipment exposed to highly corrosive conditions.

The figures also show the financial pressures behind one of Torrevieja’s best-known industries. In its latest filed accounts, for 2024, NCAST reported revenue of €10.04 million, up 2.7% from €9.78 million a year earlier. Its losses narrowed from €1.57 million to €420,207. The company employed 76 people that year.

Tourism has become another source of income. Visits to the saltworks, introduced in 2018, now attract about 50,000 people, principally on the tourist train, alongside walking and cycling tours and other experiences. The company formally added tourism services to its corporate activities in 2025. They now account for around 5% of its business.

For Torrevieja, the saltworks remain both a working industrial site and a defining part of the local landscape. This season’s results will depend on how much salt the lagoon yields—and how much ice Europe’s roads face this winter.

How Torrevieja’s Salt Is Made

Torrevieja’s saltworks operate differently from conventional coastal salt pans. Instead of draining a series of small ponds to collect the salt left behind, the vast pink lagoon remains flooded. Salt crystallises beneath the water and is harvested from the lagoon floor.

The process begins at the smaller La Mata lagoon, where seawater is concentrated by sun and wind. Its salt content rises from around 30 grams per litre to approximately 120 grams before the water flows into Torrevieja’s larger lagoon.

The system also receives brine from an underground rock-salt deposit at Pinoso. Water is pumped into the deposit, dissolving the salt, and the resulting brine travels roughly 55 kilometres through a pipeline to Torrevieja. In the lagoon, the concentration can reach about 300 grams per litre. Salt then crystallises and settles on the bottom, gradually forming a crust.

When that layer is about five centimetres thick, a GPS-guided harvesting machine lifts it from the lagoon floor. The salt is loaded onto small barges, each carrying around seven tonnes. A tugboat tows groups of ten to thirteen barges in single file across the water.

Their destination is a processing facility known as the Island, within the lagoon. There, the salt is unloaded and given its first wash to remove mud and gypsum. A conveyor then carries it ashore for screening and a more thorough wash.

Finally, a stacking machine distributes the cleaned salt into the enormous white mounds that have become one of Torrevieja’s most recognisable industrial landmarks. From there, it can be processed for different uses or prepared for shipment.

The journey from seawater and underground brine to a finished product depends on natural evaporation, specialised machinery and a production system developed around the unusual conditions of Torrevieja’s lagoon.