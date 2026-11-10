



Spain’s National Police have arrested five people and seized five pistols in an investigation into a suspected criminal group accused of using firearms to threaten and extort victims. The inquiry began after two men allegedly threatened a worker at an Alicante garage.

Police say the men entered the garage in May and demanded to see the owner and one of his relatives. Neither was there. One of the men allegedly loaded a pistol while questioning an employee, who feared he was about to be shot. The pair left after making a phone call. No one was injured.

The investigation led officers to a rural property in Casinos, in Valencia province. Nearby, police found a pit two metres deep that they believe the suspects had dug. Its purpose remains unclear. Police said the discovery, along with evidence that the suspects had bought shovels, cable ties and plastic bags, raised fears that they might act on their threats and prompted officers to move in.

Police seized five pistols ready to fire, along with magazines and ammunition, €6,460 in cash and 500 grams of cannabis. Officers also recovered GPS trackers, signal jammers, balaclavas and clothing bearing the National Police logo.

The five suspects, aged 40 to 71, are being investigated over alleged weapons offences, serious threats, drug trafficking and membership of a criminal group. Four were arrested at the property and brought before a court in Llíria. The fifth, who was already serving a prison sentence under a regime that allowed temporary leave, was brought before a court in Picassent.

The investigation remains open, and police say further arrests and searches are possible.