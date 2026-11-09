



The latest edition, published this week on Tuesday as a result of the upcoming Expo Torrevieja at the weekend, brings English-language news, sport and events from across the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

Featuring an eight-page Exp wrap we feature a report on Sunday’s Remembrance Service at Mil Palmeras, attended by between 5 and 600 veterans and their families. Page 3 tells of the constant suffering experienced in Orihuela Costa every time there is heavy rain and 5 packed local sports pages featuring football, darts, pool, golf, bowls and much more. Another packed Leader Newspaper.