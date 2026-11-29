



Fundación Casaverde communications expert Julio García Gómez advises leaving pay talks for the office, putting old grievances aside and making sure children and older relatives are part of the conversation.

From office parties to family meals on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year and Three Kings Day, Spain’s festive calendar offers plenty of opportunities to get together. For some, it also brings the stress of making conversation with the boss, navigating tensions with relatives or wondering when to call it a night.

Julio García Gómez, a specialist in communication and family relationships at Fundación Casaverde, has put together ten tips to help people feel more at ease and enjoy the occasion.

Think about where you sit. At a company dinner, consider who you’ll be sharing a table with. At a standing reception, think about whom you’d like to speak to and have a few conversation starters ready, especially if you plan to approach your boss. Give colleagues room to talk. Keep stories about your family, personal life and professional achievements brief. Show an interest in the person beside you and avoid questions that could put them on the spot. Go easy on the drinks and think before posting. García Gómez recommends moderation with food and especially alcohol. Take care when photographing colleagues and consider how they might feel about the images being shared online. Know when to leave. If colleagues decide to carry on into the afternoon or late into the night, feel free to say your goodbyes while you’re still enjoying yourself. Save pay talks for the office. A festive meal is a poor setting for asking for a rise, raising a workplace grievance or revisiting a disagreement with a colleague. Arrange a separate conversation at work if something needs discussing. Give everyone a warm welcome. Make an effort with in-laws and other relatives, and pay particular attention to younger and older family members. Leave discussions about money and possessions, as well as old grievances, for another occasion. Listen as much as you speak. Give people time to finish, keep your voice at a conversational level and make space for quieter guests to join in. Bring children into the conversation. A separate children’s table can leave younger guests out of the celebration. Give them opportunities to talk and spend time with parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and grandparents. Invite older relatives to share their memories. Ask about the Christmases they remember best and give them time to tell their stories and share how they feel. Make time to enjoy each other’s company. Speak warmly and directly, and give everyone at the gathering a chance to take part.

García Gómez also teaches health communication at Fundación Economía y Salud.