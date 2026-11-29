



Elche CF 2–3 Atlético Madrid

Martim Neto and Buba Sangaré twice brought Elche within a goal of Atlético, but Martín Anselmi’s side remain without a home league win this season.

Elche paid for a disastrous opening ten minutes as Atlético Madrid held on for a 3–2 victory at the Martínez Valero. Álex Grimaldo and Lee Kang-in put the visitors two up after errors by Fede Redondo, and Julián Álvarez restored their two-goal cushion before half-time. Buba Sangaré’s deflected strike set up a tense second half, but Elche could not find an equaliser.

The hosts came into the match second from bottom after 13 games, with just one point from six home fixtures. Atlético had taken 18 points from a possible 21 on the road and were looking to close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid. Elche were without Thomas Lemar, on loan from Atlético, as well as Rubén Santiago and Yago Santiago.

Diego Simeone’s side immediately put Elche under pressure. A poor clearance led to Redondo catching Grimaldo on the foot inside the area, and the referee pointed to the spot. Grimaldo took the penalty himself and converted to give Atlético an early lead.

Redondo was involved again as the visitors doubled their advantage. Surrounded by four Atlético players, the midfielder lost possession in a dangerous area. Lee seized on the loose ball and drove a low left-footed shot across Matías Dituro and into the far corner.

Atlético pressed aggressively and attacked quickly after winning the ball back. Álvarez had a chance to add a third inside the penalty area but lost possession while trying to pick out a teammate. Elche, struggling to put passes together, found a way back through a mistake at the other end.

Marc Pubill left his backpass to Jan Oblak short, and Martim Neto raced onto it. The Portuguese midfielder kept his composure one-on-one to make it 2–1, lifting the home crowd and giving Elche the confidence to push further forward.

Just as the hosts began to threaten an equaliser, Álex Baena picked out Álvarez with a cross from the wing. The Argentine fired low across Dituro to send Atlético into the interval with a 3–1 lead.

Elche struck again soon after the restart. Germán Valera delivered from the left and Sangaré met the cross with a fierce right-footed effort. The ball clipped Dávid Hancko, changing direction and wrong-footing Oblak to bring the hosts back within a goal.

Anselmi’s side took control of possession after Sangaré’s goal and spent much of the second half trying to find a way through Atlético’s defence. The visitors looked to break when opportunities arose, although their counter-attacks carried little of the threat they had shown before the interval.

Elche kept pushing into the closing minutes but lacked the final pass to turn pressure into a clear chance. Atlético held firm to take all three points, extending Elche’s wait for a first home league win. The second-half performance gave the Martínez Valero crowd something to get behind, but the two goals Elche conceded in the opening ten minutes ultimately decided the match.