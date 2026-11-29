



The €40 million DIY and garden centre in La Hoya is expected to create around 150 direct jobs and support a further 100 through local services.

German home improvement retailer Bauhaus has begun recruiting staff for its new Torrevieja store, which is scheduled to open in early March 2027. The company has completed the building’s main structure and roof and expects to begin fitting out the store in January.

Torrevieja City Council has made municipal premises available for the company to hold its recruitment sessions. Bauhaus expects the opening to create around 250 direct and indirect jobs, according to figures announced when construction began in April. Around 150 people are expected to work directly for the retailer, with a further 100 jobs linked to services such as cleaning, maintenance, security and catering.

The store is being built on a site of about 30,000 square metres in La Hoya, next to the CV-905. The building will cover approximately 13,000 square metres, including a 9,000-square-metre main store, a 1,700-square-metre building materials department and a 2,300-square-metre garden centre called City Garden. It will be Bauhaus’s 15th store in Spain and its third in the Valencian Community, joining its branches in Paterna and Alfafar.

Over the coming weeks, contractors will install doors, windows and building systems and complete the interior finishes. The January fit-out will include laying out departments, stocking shelves and preparing customer service areas. The building will also have solar panels expected to supply around 35 per cent of its energy needs, a rainwater harvesting system and charging points for electric vehicles.

Bauhaus Spain chief executive Bart Ginneberge and Torrevieja first deputy mayor Rosario Martínez Chazarra attended a ceremony on Thursday to mark the completion of the structure. Ginneberge thanked the council for its support and said the company wanted to build lasting ties with local residents and businesses. Bauhaus marked the occasion with a Valencian twist on a German construction tradition. In place of the customary wreath, it chose an orange tree that will remain on the terrace of the staff break area.

The project has taken nearly a decade to reach this stage. The council initially granted a construction licence in August 2024, but had to revisit the approval process after rival retailer Leroy Merlin challenged it over the omission of a public consultation. Leroy Merlin challenged the procedure again, though construction went ahead and officially began in April.

The store is one of the largest commercial investments in La Hoya, a major area of planned urban expansion in Torrevieja. Thousands of homes and additional commercial space are planned for the district. For now, the next milestone is the January fit-out, with recruitment already under way ahead of the planned March opening.