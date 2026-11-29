



The latest edition, of The Leader brings you English-language news, sport and events from across the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

For generations, the beachfront homes have been part of Guardamar del Segura’s identity. Now, with demolition notices giving owners 15 days to act, families are bracing for the loss of a place that holds a century of memories as the 60 properties on Playa Babilonia face imminent demolition.

Orihuela marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women last Wednesday with a march honouring the 54 women killed by gender-based violence this year and relief for many local motorists as, despite its introduction, Torrevieja confirms it will not introduce LEZ fines on 1 January but wait until later in the year following the receipt of additional monitoring equipment.