



More than 38.7 million people are eligible to vote as Pedro Sánchez seeks to stay in power. Alicante and Murcia will elect 22 MPs between them.

Spain goes to the polls today, Sunday 29 November, in a snap general election that will determine whether Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez can secure another term or whether Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s conservative Popular Party can assemble a majority. Polling stations in Alicante and Murcia are open from 9am to 8pm, with the first provisional results due from 9pm.

Voters will elect all 350 members of the Congress of Deputies and 209 senators. Almost 36 million eligible voters live in Spain and a further 2.77 million are registered abroad. More than 1.6 million people living in Spain can vote in a general election for the first time after turning 18 since the July 2023 ballot.

Housing, the economy and immigration featured in the final televised debate, which brought together Sánchez, Feijóo, Vox leader Santiago Abascal and Frente Amplio candidate Ada Colau. The national tally to watch for tonight is 176, the number of seats needed for an outright majority in Congress. Whether the PP and Vox reach that figure together, and how many seats regional parties retain, will help determine who has a viable route to government.

What to watch in Alicante and Murcia

Alicante province, which includes Torrevieja, Orihuela and the rest of the Vega Baja, elects 12 MPs and four senators. The PP won five of its Congress seats in 2023, followed by the Socialists with four, Vox with two and Sumar with one. One question tonight is whether the Compromís-led alliance can retain a seat for the parties to the left of the Socialists.

The Region of Murcia elects 10 MPs and four senators. Both Sánchez and Feijóo campaigned there on the final Sunday before the election. In 2023, the PP took four seats, the Socialists three, Vox two and Sumar one. The contest to watch is whether Vox can overtake the Socialists in a constituency where the two parties were separated by one seat last time.

When results are due

The Interior Ministry will publish turnout figures at 2pm and 6pm, followed by provisional results from 9pm. Tonight’s count will precede the formal tally from 4 to 7 December, when votes cast by Spaniards registered abroad will be included.

The new parliament is due to convene on 23 December. After consulting parliamentary groups, King Felipe VI will nominate a candidate for prime minister. The candidate needs 176 votes in the first ballot. If that majority proves elusive, a second vote follows 48 hours later, when more votes in favour than against are enough. In 2023, Feijóo’s PP finished first, but Sánchez secured the support in Congress to remain in office.