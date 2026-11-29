



Playas de Orihuela and CEIP No. 20 are among seven public schools selected for the first phase, as the council invites bids for a €17,545 design contract.

Two Orihuela Costa primary schools are set to receive playground shade sails under a municipal plan to improve outdoor conditions at seven of Orihuela’s 20 public schools. The council has put the design contract out to tender, six months after a report identified the schools with the greatest need for shade.

CEIP Playas de Orihuela and CEIP No. 20 are the two coastal schools in the first phase. The other five are Rincón de Bonanza, Nuestra Señora del Pilar in La Campaneta, Maestro Ismael García in La Murada, San Bartolomé and Virgen de los Desamparados.

The council estimates the installation will cost €181,046, with 399 square metres of shade planned across the seven sites. Each school would receive 57 square metres of cover. The €17,545 contract covers the technical design, site visits and measurements, as well as supervision of the eventual installation and coordination of health and safety. The installation itself will require a separate works contract.

School leaders have repeatedly raised concerns with the Education Department about the lack of shade in playgrounds and other outdoor areas. High temperatures affect pupils during the summer school programme and in May, June, September and October, when regular classes are in session. The council’s report says limited shade restricts outdoor activities and increases the risks of prolonged sun exposure, particularly for younger children.

Despite the six-month gap between the report and the launch of the tender, the council’s documents describe the project as urgent. The tender allows 15 calendar days to prepare the technical plans so the works contract can be processed as quickly as possible. The designs must account for wind loads and specify steel supports, foundations and anchoring systems. Installation will also have to be planned around school activities to minimise disruption.

The tender comes amid wider complaints about school maintenance in Orihuela. Headteachers have been asking since September for a meeting of the Municipal School Council and are still awaiting a response. At Playas de Orihuela, families paid out of their own pockets to repair a boiler that had been out of service since March 2024.

For families at the two coastal schools, the tender is the first formal step towards more shade in the playground. The council must still award the design contract, complete the plans and tender and award the installation work. No installation date has been announced.