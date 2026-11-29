



CD THADER – 1 SANTA POLA CF – 3

Hot off the heels of last weekend’s heavy defeat at Benidorm, the men from Rojales fell victim to yet another poor performance. Visitors Santa Pola started the day some 5 points and 4 places below Thader, but on the evidence of what was to follow, a neutral could easily have predicted a role reversal.

Once again, the venue for this Community league match was at Campo Trumentaria, Formentera, whilst Moi Gomez stadium is undergoing pitch repairs.

Santa Pola were quick off the mark, just failing to add a touch from a left-wing cross inside the first min, to take the lead. Another teasing cross on 10 mins, saw Pascual place his header too close to Thader’s keeper Sergio, as early indications were not good for the hosts. A long ball out of the visiting defence on 18 mins, resulted in Tomas hammering a shot against the cross bar.

Although Thader did force 3 corners in quick succession midway through the half, they never really tested Santa Pola’s custodian. The opening goal arrived on 34 mins, following a defensive error by Toro, whose blunder allowed a dangerous attack to take place. Although Sergio saved well, the rebound fell to Lorenzo, who made light work of side footing the ball home.

By half time, Thader were lucky to leave the field of play only 1 goal down, as the visitors had completely dominated play.

In all fairness to Thader, they did start the new half with renewed energy, often finding themselves in goal scoring positions. But, as in the first half, Victor was enjoying a relatively trouble-free game inside the visiting goalmouth. Thader’s accurate shooting ability was sadly lacking.

The closest they came was on 53 mins, when an acrobatic overhead kick by Toro, was easily saved by Victor. When Serhiy was shown a 2nd yellow card on 70 mins, the writing was very much on the wall. For less than 2 mins later, an audacious chip shot by Tomas, some 5 yards inside his own half, looped over a back peddling Thader keeper, before hitting the back of the net.

A red-faced Sergio was then guilty of conceding a penalty on 82 mins, when he clumsily brought down an opponent. Up stepped Alberto to add even further to Thader’s woes. With the game now beyond them, Thader surprisingly stepped up a gear, resulting in substitute Robin grabbing a late consolation goal.

Although there are no Community league fixtures next weekend, Thader find themselves in Copa Nostra action on Friday night. They will travel to local rivals Montesinos, when hopefully they will secure a safe passage into round 5.