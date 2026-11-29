



CHRISTMAS CHEER AT QUESADA AS DIAMONDS GO TOP

A trip to nearby San Luis for Pearls, brought maximum points in their Enterprise div encounter. The 5 winning trips were as follows: I Everett, C & K Lowry 24-9. G Carnell, V Campbell, A Linley 22-5. G Kershaw, D Collings, T Voisey 20-10. T Morgan, C Dye, H Olsen 24-14. C Brazier, M France, P Bottle 22-17.

Diamonds had a home game against Vistabella Albatross, in their Monday SABA league Discovery div fixture. Consequently, a hard fought 9-3 victory, pushed them to the top of the table. Well done: M Sumner, S Heath, S Hibberd 21-14. C Bowles, D Gould, A Reid 15-15. B Trinder, T Denman, M Ward 24-10. D & A Benson, W McCool 19-13. Finally, Rubies only managed a solitary winning set of trips over at San Miguel against Orcas (10-2), courtesy of S Johnston, G Holden & M Thomas 21-15.

Onto Wednesday, when our winter league team took on Emerald Isles in Playa Flamenca. Although G Carnell, C Highland, V Campbell & A Reid (15-12) plus C Brazier, I Everett, D Collings, T Voisey (18-16) were victorious, an inferior shots difference of 5, meant that the hosts won 6-4.

The final Southern league fixtures of the year, saw Swallows venture to San Luis, where they beat Lions 10-2. Here’s the 4 victorious sets of trips: M Highland, D Collings, T Voisey 23-13. T Morgan, C Dye, P Kern 15-11. C Brazier, A Linley, M France 25-13. G Carnell, V Campbell, S Malden 25-12. In div B, Swans had a home fixture against La Marina, in which they lost 4-8. These 6 players did the biz: C Bowles, D Gould, K Bowles 17-14 plus S Heath, S Hibberd, A Reid 20-12.

Swifts followed Swans onto the green for their afternoon fixture, in which they also lost by the same score. Against Vistabella Picadores, D Ford, J & M Inns (19-13) plus D & J Kocsis, D Patrick (21-18), earned the points.

BY STEVE HIBBERD

FOUR WINS CAP A STRONG WEEK FOR GREENLANDS

South Alicante Enterprise Division

La Marina v Maples – Tough game away to a well-established La Marina team. But eventually our Maples rinks took control and took the win 8-4pts (100-77). Good wins for Noel Davis, John O’Brien & Keith Stobbart 22-15, Allen Bowen, Alan Mawer & Dave Palmer 31-11 plus Rosie France, Lin Hamersley & Lisa Bonsor 21-7.

Chestnuts v San Miguel Dolphins – What an amazing game 4 rinks won by a single point! Cracking match with Dolphins just grabbing the win 7-5 (78-77) so close. Some great games on the green today. Good wins for Serena Curd, Luke Birmingham & Gordon Paton 15-14, Steve Penfold, Del Toozer & John Palmer 15-14 plus a great draw for Kathleen Morrisroe, Chris Nuttall & Neil Morrisroe 17-17.

Winter League – Gladiators v Marina Mar

A great game well done Gladiators on holding on to a 10-0 win (92-53). Well played Mandy Tompkins, Mark Jukes, Lisa Bonsor & Pete Bonsor 20-14, Freddie Willey, Gordon Paton, Darren Reynolds & Dave Palmer 21-17, Noel Davis, Lin Hamersley, Martin Foulcer & Dave Morrison 18-10 plus Barbara Louis, Alan Mawer, John O’Brien & Alex Morrise 33-14.

SoUthern League Division A – Cavaliers v Greenland’s Oaks

Ona chilly morning oaks took the inactive storming to a very good 10-2pts win

(119-71). Good wins for Freddie Willey, Russell Harper & Tony Hodges 17-13, Carol Stobbart, Keith Stobbart & Dave Morrison 25-10, Stuart Wilson, Lisa Bonsor & Pete Bonsor 40-11 plus Mark Jukes, Craig Oddy & Martin Foulcer 17-12.

Greenland Cedars v Country Bowls Gecko’s – A close encounter with the top of the table team but our Cedars didn’t let us down winning 7-5 (86-71). Good wins for Dave Donovan, Steve Penfold & Barbara Louis 15-15draw, Rosie France, Alex Morrise & Gordon Paton 25-15 plus Carol Ridge, Mike Stone & Alan Mawer 21-11.

Southern League Division C – Vistabella Conquistadors v Elms

Good effort by our Elms team but unlucky to lose. Vistabella taking the win 8-4 (85- 63). Good wins for Harold Charleston, Len Rudge & Steve Thompson plus Deborah Thompson, Kerry Charter- Byrne & Mike Keating 15-12.

Richard Willey (Freddie)

MONTE MAR BOWLS CLUB AND SOCIAL CLUB

Sponsored by Gran Alacant Insurances, The Belfry, Skippers, La Piedra, Evoca Living, The Reiki Room, Gran Alacant Properties, Chill Out, James.

South Alicante Discovery Division – Matadors v Country Bowls Seahawks

We started with a few close rinks against the Seahawks, but they eventually pulled away and took the lead on four. Well done to our winning rink: Jean Chamberlain, Tony Kershaw skip Neil Crawford 27 – 12.

Shots – Matadors 75 – 103 Seahawks. Pts – Matadors 2 – 10 Seahawks,

Southern League Division B – Matadors V San Miguel Cherokees

At home to San Miguel Cherokees, we only managed to win on one rink and lost by one shot on another. Well done to the winning rink: Lynne Armitage, Cindy Bedford skip Neil Crawford 22 – 20.

Shots Matadors 76 – 120 Cherokees. Pts – Matadors 2 – 10 Cherokee

For further info check out our website www.montmarbowls.com. We are also on Facebook

MOONRAKERS LEAD THE WAY FOR EMERALD ISLE

South Alicante Winter League. The Titans began the week with a trip to Country Bowls Flamingos and won 7-5, shots 85-85. The winning trips were Carole Donnellan, David Jones, Gary Thorpe 29-13, Norman Prior, Carol Thorpe, Mick Ellis 14-10, Martin Oakley, Sabrina Marks, Russell Marks 22-16. So at the halfway point in the season the Titans are in second position in the league.

The Neptunes hosted San Miguel Stingrays and won 7-5, shots 103-80. The winning trips were, Dave Chisolm, Pat Coffey, Val Dalton 21-14, Irene Laverick, Mel O’Dell, John Taylor 30-12, with Trish Reilly, Pat Reilly, Gary Wallis drawing 16-16.

The Moonrakers went up the road to San Miguel Marlins and had a great win 10-2 shots 104-69, winning trips Noel Burns, Ron White, Chris Wren 31-10, Jayne Tracey. Duncan Mc Lelland, Denis McKenna 16-15, John Renshaw. Jane Cowan. Sue Renshaw 24-18, Ricky Cowan, Dean Tracey, Kevin Jones 18-10.

Winter League. The Emperors welcomed Quesada to the Emerald Isle this week, and the Emperors won 6-4 shots 73-58, the winning rinks were, Martin Oakley, Jill Holmyard, Carol Thorpe, Mick Ellis 19-15. Sandra Kavanagh, Pat Coffey, Gary Thorpe, Russell Marks 16 -10.

Southern League. The Cavaliers were at home for the last game before the Xmas break, and lost 2-10 shots 71-119, the trip of David Jones John Sayers, Colin Lindgren won 25-20.

The Claymores went away to play San Miguel Navajos and returned home with no points, losing 0 – 12 and shots 67 – 106.

The Outlaws played away at San Miguel Comanches and had a great win 8-4 shots 89-84. Winning trips Margaret Riley, Jack Speedie, John McGregor 22-17, Barbara Eldred, Duncan McCelland, Vvila Bolton 18-14, Noel Burns, Fiona Doyle, Kevin Jones 16-13.

SAPS every Saturday from 1.15 pm.

David Jones

COUNTRY BOWLS CLUB TEAMS TOP THREE LEAGUES AT WINTER HALFWAY MARK

It is the last full week at the halfway stage of the winter season and we reflect on the performance of all 6 teams, all teams doing very well. Flamingos top of Monday League A, Cobras in the top 3 of the Wednesday League, Geckos Top of the Friday League A and Cubs top of League C.

On Monday Flamingos entertained the Emerald Isle Titans expecting a tough game from a top team, it proved to be just that with the visitors finding the pace of the green to their liking. The Flamingos showed their fighting spirit and managed to take the game to the Titans and drew on shots 85 each and win on 2 rinks to gain a valuable 5 points. Top rink was Lynne Bishop, Jim Rennie and Julian Perrin 26-10.

The Seahawks travelled to La Marina to play Monte Mar Matadors at their temporary home looking to bring back some points. The team put in a good performance and a good haul of points, winning on 4 rinks, shots 103-75. Best rink was Wendy Splevings, Carol Lloyd and Steve Jayne 28-10.

On Wednesday the Cobras entertained the Bonelba Broncos looking to maintain their form and take a good haul of points against the bottom team. It didn’t quite work out like that but 6-4 is a plus. Best rink was Lynne Bishop, Linda Hier, Eric Bishop and Jeff Hier 21-14.

On Friday the Geckos travelled to Greenlands to play the Cedars on the coldest day of the winter so far. It took a while for the team to settle on this cold morning; at the halfway stage it was looking like our very own ‘Black Friday’. However, a good recovery on 3 rinks gaining 2 wins and 1 draw to collect 5 points, best rink was Clive Hoyal, Sue Hudson and Tom Macdonald 17-13.

The Panthers entertained San Miguel Apaches looking to take advantage of the quick home surface, some great bowls were played to secure a fine victory 8 points to 4, Best rink was Wendy Splevings, Dave Stallard and Eric Bishop 23- 14.

Cubs had a bye.

Peter Dix

FROSTIES FREEZE OUT THE SNOWMEN TO TAKE SAN LUIS TITLE

South Alicante League, on Monday 16th November,SL Klingons were at home to Country Bowls and their Flamingos were very much on winning form. Our Klingons fought hard and we finished 47 shots-109, with 2 points-10, thanks to our super ladies: Dee Hoey, Sue Jordan, Jean Cooper 13-11.

Monday 23rd SL Klingons were at home to Quesada Pearls, unfortunately for the Klingons we couldn’t hold on to our shots, finishing 0 points-12, 55 shots-112, and the Pearls were the ones who came out shining. To be successful we need skill, and good control in finding line and length when delivering a bowl on the green but we also need that random touch: Luck. Unfortunately in this match, luck just avoided our teams. Here’s to “better luck” next time.

Southern League: Friday 20th,SL Lions travelled once more to Greenlands but this time to do battle against the strong GL Oaks team. Eventually, after some real nip and tuck battles in the heat we finished 59 shots-115, 3 points-9. Well done to our winners: Dee Hoey, John Skipper, Steve Gray 22-9, Pauline Johnson, Brian Miller, Neil Cox 19-19 (but so close to a win).

Friday 27th SL Lions were at home, on a rather cool morning, to Quesada Swallows and although, once more, it was good to meet up with “old friends” everyone was working hard for every shot and point. As this was the last match of the 1st half of the winter season leagues, we were hoping for a better result than earlier in the week; and finished 2 points-10, 74 shots-105. Well done to our winning team: Brian Gardiner, Sue Jordan, Jean Cooper 25-17.

Lets hope for better health for our players in 2027.

On a lighter note, this week saw the end of our Wednesday internal rinks league, organised and named by Keith. It has been great fun over the 6 weeks; we’ve experienced more over-powering heat, 1 wash-out from heavy rain but finally, this week, a cooler day to match our team names as the winners were the unbeaten Frosties, followed by: the Snowmen, the Snowballs, the Avalanches, the Icebergs & finally the Glaciers! Thanks to Keith for planning everything and thanks to everyone who played in a good spirit, but NO SNOW!!

Sheila Cammack

NAVAJOS LEAD THE WAY AS SAN MIGUEL SIGNS OFF FOR CHRISTMAS

Jenny Harvey

No results were submitted for the Dolphins on Monday, but we understand they won away to Greenlands Chestnuts 8-4

A great win at home for the Orcas against Quesada Rubies 10-2/103-69 shots, highest scoring rink Pat Luijk, Mary Whitelock, Ron Nairey 25-8… well done!

Stingrays sadly lost away to Emerald Isle Neptunes 7-5/103-80 shots, two winning rinks Marion Halligan, Dave Sceal, Colin Fowler 18-17 and Cheryl Sleath, John King, Sue King 20-19… a draw for Richard Lewis, Gill Brimley, Phil Broadhurst 16-16

A home loss against Emerald Isle Moonrakers for the Marlins 2-10/69-104 shots, only winning rink Trish Blades, Roy Widgery, Mark Poulton-Jones 16-15

SMBC Winter League was away to Benitachell, winning 8-2/84-54 shots, highest scoring rink John Jenner, Jan Farmer, Rab Harvey, Derek Farmer 34-10…and a good win for the Berleen team Linda Douglas, Ann Taylor, Dave Sceal, Don Darby 20-16…

Friday saw a close away loss on shots to Country Bowls Panthers 8-4/89-84 shots, best winning rink from Dori Svanbergsson, Jan Farmer, Derek Farmer 25-14

A superb home win for the Navajos against Emerald Isle Claymores 12-0/106-67 shots, highest scoring rink Allan Patterson, Gail Willshire, Fred Willshire 33-12… great result!

A good win away for the Cherokees to Monte Mar Matadors 2-10/76-220 shots, highest winning rink Gestur Saemundsson, Gill Brimley, Colin Fowler 26-9…. and what a close game on shots for the Comanches who lost at home to Emerald Isle Outlaws 4-8/84-89 shots, best winning rink from Amanda Homer, Pat Luijk, Ron Peters 21-16

Congratulations and thank you to all our winning and losing teams in the leagues… we’ll do it all again starting early January.

One more winter league game to go…but in the meantime, have a wonderful Christmas and here’s to a prosperous 2027!!

San Miguel Bowls Club welcomes all bowlers looking to join as, being a unique club, we only pay owners fees and a club fee – NO LEAGUE RINK FEES. For further information please contact our club secretary Barry Jones on 602504905.