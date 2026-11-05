



Torrevieja City Council is preparing to spend almost €300,000 on its 2027 Three Kings celebrations, a 25% increase on the previous year, with seven electric floats, elaborate fantasy performances, marching bands, dancers and nearly two tonnes of sweets planned for the festivities.

The council has approved a tender worth €296,725.75, including VAT, for the traditional celebrations in Torrevieja and La Mata. The figure represents an increase of €59,467, or 25.1%, compared with the €237,258 spent on the 2026 event.

The substantial increase comes in a municipal election year, although the final contract price could be lower depending on the bids received.

The previous three editions were organised by Baluarte Eventos y Espectáculos under a contract awarded with only one bidder. The new agreement will cover 2027, with the possibility of an extension into 2028.

Royal Arrival by Sea

The main celebrations will take place on 5 January, when Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar are scheduled to arrive by boat at Torrevieja’s port.

Their reception will take place near the Hombre del Mar monument, where the council expects ongoing port improvement works to have been completed.

Around 500 metal barriers and 1,400 metres of decorative fencing will help manage the crowds before the procession makes its way through the town.

Five self-propelled electric floats, measuring up to nine metres long, will feature in the main parade. Three will carry the individual Kings, while the remaining two will depict the Nativity and the Star of Bethlehem. Their rental alone is expected to exceed €50,000.

Entertainment will include a Dreamlike Fantasy production featuring at least 25 performers, costing €13,679, alongside eight professional stilt walkers at €10,079.

Four dance groups, each comprising eight performers, will accompany the Kings and the Star, while three marching bands with at least 15 musicians apiece will provide live music.

Eight donkeys, accompanied by handlers dressed in traditional biblical costumes, will collect children’s letters and distribute 2,000 Spanish flags. This activity carries a budget of €7,199.

The council has also allocated €16,951 for 1,850 kilograms of individually wrapped sweets bearing the municipal logo.

Costumes represent another significant expense, with €49,417 earmarked for hiring outfits for 96 royal heralds and 60 pages.

Additional arrangements include medical cover, support staff and 250 gifts for visits to Torrevieja Hospital and a local nursing home.

Festivities will begin on 3 and 4 January with a royal encampment outside the Church of the Immaculate Conception, followed by a Nativity recreation on 5 January.

Meanwhile, La Mata will stage its own procession featuring two illuminated electric floats, one carrying all three Kings and another reserved for their pages, at a combined cost of €12,959.

Also in comparison, the Orihuela parades are costing €253,966.90. The allocation in the city is €207,623.90 and on Orihuela Costa it is €46,343