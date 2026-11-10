



The Guardia Civil is investigating two men suspected of selling bananas at street markets in Alicante and Valencia after a wholesaler had withdrawn the fruit from the human food supply and set it aside for animal feed.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s environmental protection unit, SEPRONA, traced the fruit to a sheep and goat farm in Torrellano, Elche. Delivery records showed that the farm had taken in more than 133 tonnes of discarded fruit in the year before the inspection, including 69 tonnes of Plátano de Canarias bananas. The farm kept few animals and, for long periods, had none.

Investigators say the fruit was transported in a farm vehicle that had not been cleaned or disinfected and was stored alongside animals and their droppings, creating a risk of contamination. A second man allegedly collected boxes of bananas in a van and sold them at markets under the protected Plátano de Canarias name. The bananas were repacked in discarded branded boxes, and many still carried their original stickers.

Officers seized 167 kilograms of bananas during the inspection. The delivery records show how much fruit the farm received, while the Guardia Civil gave no figure for how much was sold to shoppers.

The two men, aged 47 and 57, are under investigation for suspected offences relating to public health, consumer protection and industrial property. The case has been referred to the investigating court in Elche.