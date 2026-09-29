



A central aim of the ADAPT Theatre Group is to support local charities in San Pedro del Pinatar and we are delighted to continue this year raising money for AFEMAR which has centres in San Pedro and San Javier. AFEMAR is an association that works with people with mental health problems throughout the Mar Menor area.

Among its many projects this dynamic organisation has recently opened a new centre (SEPAP) in San Javier aimed at promoting personal autonomy, partly funded by the European Union. Although this service is already active in San Pedro del Pinatar, this new centre offers the chance to help more people with better quality care as it is specifically designed to offer personalised attention to those who need it, with both public and private places available.

Along with this centre, AFEMAR has a wide range of projects and needs which the ADAPT Theatre Group is delighted and privileged to support with funds raised from our annual pantomime at the end of November. The photos show two of our members Yolanda and Carlos with the president and staff of AFEMAR at their recent “RunRun” fund-raising march and the brand new SEPAP centre in San Javier.

This year’s pantomime Aladdin will be performed at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, San Pedro del Pinatar on Friday 27th November at 7 p.m. and Saturday 28th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be obtained online at bit.ly/Aladdin2026 and are also available at the following outlets: Papelería Librería ARCO, Avda Dr. Artero Guirao, 63, San Pedro del Pinatar. Annie’s Bar, opposite Parque de los Reyes, Lo Pagán and Spanish Home Finders, Avda. Pino 64, Pinar de Campoverde. You can also Whatsapp Eric on 656 36 1098 or Yolanda on 606 14 10 34