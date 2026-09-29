



Torrevieja’s short horror film festival, Torrerífico, has received a record 173 entries for its ninth edition, with submissions arriving from 44 locations.

The festival, organised through the University of Alicante’s Torrevieja campus, accepted entries until 25 September. Of the films submitted, 143 are now being assessed for selection. The remaining 30 did not meet the competition’s entry requirements. The university is expected to publish a provisional list of eligible films shortly.

Madrid accounted for 22.3% of submissions, followed by Barcelona with 13.4% and Alicante with 5%. The entries also include work by filmmakers of different nationalities living in Spain, reflecting the festival’s reach beyond Torrevieja.

Organisers identified more than 50 types of horror among the submissions. Supernatural and psychological horror feature prominently, alongside slashers, body horror, zombie films, horror noir and stories exploring social themes.

Men directed approximately 80% of the submitted films. Twenty-nine entries were directed by women, while six had mixed authorship.

Selected films will compete for €1,700 in prizes. Under the competition rules, the jury’s top prize is €1,000, a second jury award is worth €500, and the audience award carries €200.

The public screening and audience vote are scheduled for Saturday 24 October, starting at 4.30pm at Torrevieja’s Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre. Admission will be free.

This year’s event will also feature competitions, cosplay guests and prize draws. Organisers are encouraging audience members to come dressed in horror costumes to add to the atmosphere.

Torrerífico is a collaboration involving the University of Alicante, Torrevieja Town Hall’s Youth Department and the local alternative leisure association La Comarca.