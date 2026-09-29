



Orihuela’s Family Department has presented PictOrihuela, a proposal to make public buildings and services easier to understand and navigate.

The initiative calls for consistent pictograms, clearer signs, easy-to-read information and visual and digital guides. The aim is to help people identify entrances, reception desks, rooms, toilets and exits without confusion. If adopted by other council departments, the approach could gradually extend across Orihuela’s coast, neighbourhoods and outlying villages.

Family councillor Portugal said the proposal grew from concerns raised by local organisations through the Family Observatory and a 2025 study of families affected by disability.

Although the project pays particular attention to children with autism and their families, it is also intended to help people with intellectual or visual disabilities, those living with dementia or other cognitive difficulties, older residents and visitors.

Representatives of the Alzheimer’s association AFA Miguel Hernández and the ONCE organisation for people with visual disabilities contributed to the presentation. AFA’s María Sánchez said everyday tasks such as finding a consultation room or understanding a sign can present serious difficulties for someone with cognitive impairment. ONCE’s Eva Lorente Arnás stressed that any new system must also work for people with visual disabilities.

The Family Department will now share the proposal with other council departments and approach business and hospitality associations about taking part. No timetable for installing the new signs was announced.