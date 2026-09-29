



Orihuela Council’s Infrastructure Department is carrying out road maintenance around Avenida de las Brisas in Villamartín, Orihuela Costa. The work is being undertaken by the municipal company ECOPLAN in collaboration with the Coast Department.

The main project has repaired a large hole in the public pavement. For many years it had been covered with large metal plates and fenced off to protect pedestrians, leaving the crossing at that point unusable.

Workers repaired the beams supporting the pavement and built a 20-square-metre slab to cover the hole. They also added two pavement extensions to improve visibility at the crossing.

Road markings have been repainted on Avenida de las Brisas and adjoining streets, including six pedestrian crossings on the avenue and markings in the parking area. New road signs have also been installed.

Orihuela mayor Pepe Vegara inspected the completed work. “As we promised, we are continuing to resolve problems that had remained unaddressed for many years,” he said.

“We know these small projects are essential to improving residents’ quality of life and accessibility. We will continue carrying them out consistently across the municipality, especially in Orihuela Costa.”