



Patients in the Valencian Community will receive advance alerts when long-term prescriptions are due to expire under a new system designed to cut unscheduled primary care appointments for medication renewals by 25%.

From 1 October, the system will identify treatments lasting 180 days or more that are due to end within 45 days. Patients will be notified by SMS or through the GVA-Salut app.

If a doctor has already authorised an extension, the patient will receive a message confirming that the prescription has been renewed. If a medical review is needed, the alert will give them time to arrange an appointment before their medication runs out.

The system will also flag treatments nearing expiry to doctors during consultations. Health centres will be able to identify them in advance, while pharmacies will see relevant information through the electronic prescription system and can advise patients on what to do next.

The regional Health Department says the measure could affect around 2.5 million people with chronic conditions. Health Minister Marciano Gómez described it as a further step towards reducing paperwork in primary care.

An information campaign will accompany the launch to explain how patients will receive the alerts.