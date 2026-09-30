



Mayte Valero has been confirmed as the Socialist Party’s candidate for mayor of Pilar de la Horadada in the municipal election on 23 May 2027.

Valero was the only candidate in the PSOE’s selection process and secured the backing of more than 70% of local party members. The party says it is the first in the municipality to name its lead candidate for the election.

A councillor since 2011 and currently the Socialist group’s deputy spokesperson, Valero previously held responsibility for education, health, equality and animal welfare during the 2015–19 council term. In her acceptance speech, she pointed to projects from that period, including new school facilities and health centre improvements.

Valero said Pilar de la Horadada needed services to keep pace with its growing population. She set out four priorities for her campaign: older residents, young people, the municipality’s neighbourhoods and its future development. Her proposals included better support for older people and more opportunities for young residents to study, work and find housing locally.

The PSOE hopes to challenge the Partido Popular, which has held an absolute majority for the past two council terms under Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez.