



Torrevieja City Council has set a maximum budget of €73,844, including VAT, for this year’s Municipal Nativity Scene, bringing its artistic installation, protective tent and security service together under a single contract.

The display is due to open in Plaza de la Constitución on 28 November 2026 and run until 7 January 2027. The council says the expenditure supports a long-standing Christmas tradition while drawing residents and visitors into the town centre, where local shops and hospitality businesses may benefit.

The Nativity Scene will occupy approximately 90 square metres inside a tent measuring 20 by 10 metres. The arched structure, fitted with rigid panels, has an estimated cost of €17,494. The contract also covers platforms, carpeting, barriers, transport, assembly and dismantling.

Torrevieja’s municipal collection contains around 500 figures and other pieces. The successful contractor will arrange them and create the scenery, buildings and decorations for at least ten biblical scenes. These include the Annunciation, the Nativity, the Adoration of the Magi and the Flight into Egypt. The tender allocates €1,727.88, including VAT, to each scene, or €17,278.80 altogether.

A further €5,759.60 is earmarked for repairing, restoring and repainting figures and scenery after the display is dismantled. The budget also provides for cleaning, packing, inventory and transport.

Security will cost an estimated €8,250.02 and must cover at least 417 hours during the exhibition period. Staff will manage access and queues, supervise the display and ensure that no more than 100 people are inside at one time.

In previous years, services including the tent and security were contracted separately. The new tender treats the display as a single operation, arguing that one contractor will make it easier to coordinate construction, lighting, maintenance and visitor safety.

The Nativity Scene is among several contracts being prepared for Torrevieja’s patron saint festivities and Christmas programme. The council has also awarded a separate decorative lighting contract worth around €700,000 a year to Iluminaciones Granja. Together, the tenders represent a substantial seasonal commitment of public money, with the council presenting the Nativity Scene as both a cultural fixture and a draw for the town centre.