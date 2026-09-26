



Self-employed workers and businesses in Spain will be able to apply for a new round of electric vehicle grants from 10am on Thursday, 1 October 2026.

The latest opening covers Line 2 of the government’s Plan Auto+ programme, which supports the purchase of eligible electric and electrified vehicles for business use. Applications are due to close at 2pm on 31 December, although funding may run out sooner. The €50 million budget includes €8 million reserved for autónomos and €42 million for companies. boe.es

For self-employed workers and microbusinesses, the ordinary maximum grant is €6,000 towards a qualifying passenger car or €7,500 towards a light commercial vehicle, such as a van. A higher ceiling of €12,000 for a van is available only to applicants in specified professional activities who meet the additional conditions linked to the Social Climate Fund. Those enhanced grants are restricted to qualifying zero-emission vehicles. boe.es

The figures are maximums, not guaranteed payments. The amount awarded depends on the vehicle’s technology, price and contribution to European manufacturing. Vehicles must qualify for Spain’s CERO environmental label; the scheme does not cover ordinary petrol or diesel cars. boe.es

Applicants carrying out an economic activity must be registered with the Spanish tax authority’s business census, or its regional equivalent, and be up to date with tax and Social Security obligations. The grants are intended to help businesses replace vehicles while encouraging the switch to cleaner transport.