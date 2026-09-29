



At the end of March 2026, the UK’s register of companies held 5,479,045 names. By the end of June it had grown again, to 5,516,377. Since Companies House began reporting in 1987, the register has swelled by more than 4.4 million companies, and there’s no sign of the pace slowing. In the first three months of 2026 alone, there were 204,612 new incorporations. In June, a single month, another 63,137 companies joined while 27,717 were struck off.

Behind those numbers is a simple story: starting a company in Britain has never been easier or cheaper.

Big number, messy picture

A headline like “5.48 million companies” needs a little unpacking. Companies are registered whether or not they ever trade, so the register is not a count of active businesses. It also includes hundreds of thousands of companies on their way out. Of the total in March, 548,411 were in the process of dissolution or liquidation, and the so-called effective register, which strips those out, stood at 4,930,634.

There is a lot of churn, too. In the April to June quarter, 156,515 companies were struck off and dissolved, and more than half of those dissolutions were voluntary. Registering a company is easy, and closing one is not much harder. That is part of why the register keeps growing: people try things, and if an idea doesn’t work out, the cost of walking away is low.

What “cheap” looks like now

The appeal of cheap company formation is easy to see. A limited company can be set up online in a day, with no minimum capital worth mentioning and no need for an office or a shopfront. For freelancers, consultants, online sellers and people testing a side project, it offers a proper legal structure with almost no overhead.

It did get a bit less cheap this year. On 1 February 2026, Companies House doubled its online incorporation fee from £50 to £100. The annual confirmation statement rose from £34 to £50 online, and paper filings became much dearer, at £124 to incorporate and £110 for a confirmation statement. The registrar said the extra income would fund its enhanced powers under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act, along with its core services and the Insolvency Service’s enforcement work.

Even at £100, the UK remains an inexpensive place to incorporate, and most founders spend far more on a laptop or a website than on the registration itself.

Cheaper, but not looser

The other change is that the register is being policed more closely. Since 18 November 2025, identity verification has been a legal requirement for company directors, people with significant control, and anyone filing on a company’s behalf. Setting up is low-cost, but it is no longer anonymous.

The rules on where a company officially “lives” have tightened too. Under the 2023 Act, a company must ensure that its registered office is at all times at an “appropriate address”. The test is practical: a document delivered there by hand or by post should be expected to reach someone acting for the company, and it must be possible to record an acknowledgement of delivery. If the registrar decides an address doesn’t meet that standard, it can move the company to a default address, and a company left there without a proper alternative risks being struck off.

Where the virtual office fits in

This is why the UK virtual office address has become such a common part of the low-cost startup toolkit. Many new founders work from home, or from another country entirely, and a home address on a public register is not something everyone wants. A registered office service gives the company an address that appears on the public record, with official post handled on its behalf. Plenty of providers offer this, from big formation agencies to smaller ones like BusinAssist, and the sensible approach is to compare a few and check that the address genuinely meets the appropriate address test.

The point of the exercise is to keep costs down without cutting the corners that matter. The government fee is the same for everyone, so any extra spending should be for something you actually need.

What the growth really tells us

It is tempting to read the swelling register as a sign of a booming entrepreneurial economy, but the evidence points to something more modest. Most companies mostly reflect how easy it is to start one. Many never trade, many are quietly dissolved, and the average company on the register is 9.2 years old, so there is a long-lived core beneath the constant turnover.

What the trend does show is that the barrier to entry is low and that the state is now more interested in who is behind each company. For anyone thinking about joining the 5.5 million, the appeal is obvious: a low fee, a quick online process and a professional-looking legal structure. The main things to get right are the address, the paperwork and the deadlines.