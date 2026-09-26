



Resurfacing and pedestrian improvements in Torrevieja’s Mar Azul and Lo Ferrís neighbourhoods are nearing completion after a €480,000 investment.

The council says 22,289 square metres of road have been resurfaced, while around 200 metres of pedestrian routes have been added where walking links were previously incomplete. The project also includes 40 accessibility improvements. New road markings and signs are being installed as the final work is carried out.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón and urban services councillor Sandra Sánchez visited the area with residents to inspect the improvements.

The work forms part of a wider €3.24 million contract awarded to PAVASAL for the south of Torrevieja. That programme covers up to 57 streets and avenues and 171,273 square metres of resurfacing. Other roads already resurfaced under the programme include Avenida Tomás Boj Andreu, Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez, Avenida Doctor Gregorio Marañón and Avenida de las Gardenias.