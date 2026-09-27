



Construction is progressing ahead of the retailer’s original timetable, although the company has yet to confirm an opening date.

Torrevieja’s new Bauhaus store could open as early as December, several months ahead of the timetable announced when construction began. The German home improvement retailer had previously pointed to the first quarter of 2027, but work at the La Hoya site is understood to be progressing quickly.

A December opening remains a possibility rather than a confirmed date. The building is largely complete, with work continuing inside and the car park still to be paved. The store must also be fitted out before it can welcome customers. Bauhaus has not announced a revised opening date.

The €39 million development occupies a 30,000-square-metre plot beside Avenida José Carreras and the CV-905. Its buildings cover around 13,000 square metres, including approximately 9,000 square metres of retail space and a 2,300-square-metre garden centre. The plans also include an area designed for customers to collect purchases by vehicle.

It will be Bauhaus’s first store in Alicante province and its third in the Valencian Community, joining those in Paterna and Alfafar. The project is expected to generate around 250 direct and indirect jobs. Mayor Eduardo Dolón has said local applicants will receive preference during recruitment.

The retailer also plans to install solar panels designed to generate the equivalent of about 35% of the store’s energy needs, along with rainwater collection systems and electric vehicle charging points.

Bauhaus could become one of the first major businesses to open in Sector 20-La Hoya, a large expansion area where homes are already being developed and sold in the first phase. The wider plan allows for up to 7,490 homes, as well as commercial space, schools and green areas.

Progress across the sector is uneven, however. Its second phase remains stalled amid a disagreement between landowners. That delay affects land set aside for schools and affordable housing, as well as planned road, drainage and heritage projects.

The Bauhaus scheme has faced a separate legal challenge. Rival retailer Leroy Merlin appealed against the licence granted by Torrevieja City Council, forcing the authorisation process to be restarted. Litigation continues, although construction has been allowed to proceed.

For now, the key question is whether building work and interior preparations can be completed in time for a December launch. If they cannot, the original early-2027 opening window remains the company’s last publicly stated timetable.