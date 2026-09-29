



Torrevieja Town Hall has approved a tender for the comprehensive maintenance of its municipal sports facilities, with a stated contract value of €2,382,054 including VAT.

The agreement will run for an initial two years and may be extended twice, for one year at a time, giving it a maximum duration of four years. It is intended to cover both everyday upkeep and the repair of faults across the town’s sports buildings and outdoor facilities.

Sports councillor Diana Box said the aim was to keep the facilities safe and in good working order while extending the life of buildings, equipment and infrastructure. The contract includes preventive maintenance, scheduled inspections, legally required checks and repairs when problems arise. The contractor will also be responsible for replacing materials or equipment where necessary.

A key requirement is a 24-hour emergency response service, 365 days a year. It must remain available outside normal working hours, including on Sundays and public holidays, to deal with breakdowns, damage or other incidents that could affect safety or prevent facilities from being used. The tender also calls for faults to be resolved quickly to minimise disruption.

The scope of the contract extends well beyond sports surfaces. It includes the maintenance and repair of buildings, courts, outdoor swimming pools, fencing, doors, stairs, railings, roofs, façades, ceilings and other structural elements.

Contractors will also look after plumbing, drainage and rainwater systems; electrical installations and lighting; heating, cooling and air conditioning; and fire protection, alarms and security cameras. Garden maintenance is included, covering pruning, grass cutting, weed removal and the repair of irrigation systems.

The service will apply to the municipal sports facilities covered by the contract. Any new facilities brought into use while it is running could be added through a formal amendment.

The town hall has approved the tender, but a contractor has not yet been appointed.