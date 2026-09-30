



Orihuela Council is offering 1,647 places on workshops and activities for older residents during the 2026–27 academic year. The programme will run in Orihuela city, 20 outlying districts and Orihuela Costa.

Organised by the Social Welfare Department’s Older People’s Centres Service, the courses cover memory skills, computing, mobile phones and new technology, healthy cooking, sewing and painting. Physical activities include exercise classes for older adults, dance, yoga and Pilates, alongside other adapted sessions.

According to the council, participants enrolled in an average of 1.68 workshops each last year, while 91% maintained or improved their physical or cognitive abilities.

Social Welfare Councillor Agustina Rodríguez said the programme aims to support active, healthy ageing. She added that the sessions help older residents stay engaged, combat loneliness and build social connections.

Residents can register at the Virgen de Monserrate Older People’s Centre between 8am and 8pm, where staff can explain the requirements and enrolment process. Further information is available on 966 738 108.