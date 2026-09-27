The Hidden Story Behind Cabo Roig’s Roundabout Pyramid





Most drivers on the N-332 at Cabo Roig are concentrating on the traffic. Yet in the middle of the roundabout serving the Cabo Roig and La Regia exits stands a curious landmark: a small pyramid. Why is it there, and what is it made of?

The answer is on a plaque attached to the monument. It explains that the pyramid was built using material from a roadside building demolished at that spot in April 1988. The building was a casilla—a cottage associated with Spain’s peones camineros, the road workers who maintained the country’s highways.

Long before maintenance vehicles could cover miles in a morning, a peón caminero looked after an assigned stretch of road on foot. The work was practical and constant: checking the route, removing obstructions and making repairs where needed. Roads were vulnerable to rain, erosion and everyday wear, and a worker living nearby could respond before a small problem became a serious obstacle.

That is why casillas were built beside the roads. They gave workers a home close to the stretch in their care and space for the tools of their trade. Some could also offer shelter or assistance to travellers. The tradition dates back to the 18th century, while the network of cottages expanded during the development of Spain’s roads in the 19th century. caminosnaturales.es

By the late 20th century, the cottage at Cabo Roig had outlived its original purpose. It was demolished in April 1988, but its materials were used to build the pyramid that now occupies the roundabout. According to its plaque, the monument was dedicated to the road workers whose labour helped keep Spain moving.

It is a modest memorial to a job that was easy to overlook. Today, drivers can pass through the junction in seconds. The workers it honours would once have covered their stretch of road step by step, in all weathers.

The next time you pass the pyramid, it is worth remembering that it is more than roundabout decoration. It is made from the remains of a building that stood beside the N-332—and preserves a small part of the history of the people who cared for it.