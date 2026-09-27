



PIOC, the Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa, has called an urgent protest at Wednesday’s Orihuela Costa District Board meeting after what it says is the second rejection of a document setting out the coastal area’s needs.

The meeting on 30 September is scheduled for 4pm, an hour earlier than its usual start time. PIOC alleges that the change was made because board officials knew it was planning a protest. The party also says the meeting was announced at short notice on Friday, leaving supporters little time to organise. Those claims have not been independently established.

PIOC says the document was submitted by Priscila Cromie and the Party President, Roman Jimenez, but was rejected on both occasions. The party has described the decision as rude, disrespectful and undemocratic, arguing that residents’ concerns should be heard and formally considered.

Despite the short notice, PIOC expects a substantial turnout at 4pm. Supporters intend to make their objections heard during the meeting, and the party believes some may chant in support of independence for Orihuela Costa.

PIOC has also appealed for someone able to film the meeting to attend and record the protest. A party representative suggested that footage of a large group calling for independence could attract widespread attention online.

The party is seeking an explanation for the repeated rejection and wants the District Board to accept and consider its submission on Orihuela Costa’s needs.