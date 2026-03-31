



A political storm is brewing in Alicante after the city council, led by Luis Barcala, was accused of withholding key internal investigations from a special commission probing the controversial Les Naus housing scandal.

Opposition parties claim the documentation handed over was late, restricted, and incomplete, with crucial internal inquiries into two municipal architects and the head of contracting missing entirely. The files—running into thousands of pages—were only delivered two days behind schedule and in a locked digital format, preventing downloads, printing, or sharing.

KEY PROBE FINDINGS ‘UNDER LOCK AND KEY’

At the centre of the row are three internal investigations into:

The allocation of protected housing to senior officials and their relatives

The involvement of two architects who own flats in the development

Possible leaks linked to tax payments within the council

Despite being described as central to “clarifying what happened,” none of the conclusions have been disclosed.

A major political storm has erupted at Alicante City Council after several senior officials resigned and others were placed under investigation over alleged irregularities in the allocation of “social housing” flats worth up to €250,000.

OPPOSITION FURY

Political groups say they’ve been blocked from properly reviewing the evidence, forced to access documents only on municipal computers under strict data protection rules. They argue the most sensitive material has been deliberately excluded.

OFFICIALS KEEP THEIR POSTS

Meanwhile, the council has stood by its head of contracting, despite links to the scandal, and confirmed she will remain in her role pending formal results.

Disciplinary measures have been partially applied elsewhere:

One architect removed from planning duties

Another ordered to step back from social housing cases

DELAYS AND SECRECY CLAIMS

The council insists delays were due to data protection requirements, with access granted only after confidentiality agreements were signed. Documents are watermarked to trace any leaks.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The controversy over Les Naus is deepening, with accusations of opacity and political shielding threatening to overshadow the investigation into one of Alicante’s most sensitive public housing allocations.