



Orihuela Costa, – A major drug bust has rocked the Costa Blanca after the Guardia Civil smashed two so-called cannabis associations that were allegedly operating as front-line drug dealing hubs.

In a coordinated crackdown, officers arrested six suspects and placed five more under investigation, while two minors are also being probed for document fraud.

The raids uncovered a substantial haul, including €1,000 in cash, 2.1kg of marijuana, 2.2kg of hashish, 113 hashish pellets, and a staggering 1,169 marijuana cigarettes. Officers also seized cannabis-infused sweets and chocolates, CBD products, and equipment used to weigh and package drugs.

FRONT ORGANISATIONS FOR DRUG SALES

The investigation began in January when the Guardia Civil’s ROCA unit in Torrevieja launched an operation targeting cannabis clubs across Orihuela Costa. While these associations often present themselves as non-profit entities, detectives quickly zeroed in on two suspected of illegal activity.

According to investigators, both groups were running highly organised operations with clear profit motives, effectively functioning as drug distribution points under the guise of legality.

DAWN RAIDS AND SHOCK FINDS

On March 17, officers carried out simultaneous raids on both premises to prevent evidence being destroyed and to halt ongoing criminal activity.

Inside, they discovered not only large quantities of drugs but also edible cannabis products and sophisticated packaging setups—clear indicators, police say, of a commercial-scale operation.

MINORS USED FAKE IDS TO GAIN ACCESS

In a disturbing twist, two teenagers aged 16 and 17 are under investigation after allegedly using forged ID documents—including a Belgian identity card and altered Spanish ID—to pose as adults and gain entry to one of the clubs.

SUSPECTS RELEASED PENDING TRIAL

Those arrested—three men and three women aged between 37 and 66—have been released on bail and are awaiting trial on charges of drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

Both premises have been sealed shut, with judicial authorities now considering their permanent closure.

POLICE SEND CLEAR MESSAGE

The operation, carried out with support from the Local Police of Orihuela Costa, underscores the Guardia Civil’s determination to stamp out illegal drug networks masquerading as legal cannabis clubs.

Authorities have vowed to continue targeting any organisation exploiting legal grey areas to traffic narcotics along the Costa Blanca.