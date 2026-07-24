€13m Torrevieja Speeding Sting Hits over 72,000 Drivers on CV-905





Speeding motorists paid a heavy price on Alicante’s roads during 2025, with traffic fines across the province reaching €28.7 million and one local speed camera becoming the second most prolific in Spain.

The total value of penalties issued by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) rose to €28,714,641, almost €8 million more than the €20,789,853 recorded in 2024.

The sharpest increase involved speeding offences. According to a summer report by the drivers’ organisation European Associated Motorists (AEA), speeding fines in Alicante generated €13,217,799 during 2025, compared with €7,200,643 the previous year—an increase of 83.5 per cent.

Alicante recorded the fourth-largest provincial rise in speeding penalties in Spain, behind Almería, where the increase was almost 180 per cent, Granada at 166.8 per cent and Valencia at 87 per cent.

At the centre of the surge was the speed camera at kilometre seven of the CV-905, the main road linking Torrevieja with the surrounding area. It issued 72,557 penalties during 2025, making it the second-busiest speed camera in the country. Among those caught was an official Torrevieja City Council vehicle.

Only the camera at kilometre 326 of the A-7 motorway in Valencia issued more penalties, recording 90,766. That device registered just six fines in 2024 because it only became operational towards the end of the year.

Spain’s third most active camera was located at kilometre 127 of the A-15 in Navarra, with 67,445 penalties. Cameras on the TF-2 in Tenerife and the A-7 in Málaga completed the national top five.

Alicante’s prominence was not limited to the CV-905. Five cameras in the province appeared among Spain’s 50 most active.

The camera at kilometre zero of the A-77A issued 30,742 penalties, placing it 11th nationally. It had no recorded activity in the previous year’s comparison, suggesting that it was newly activated or added to the reporting system.

Another camera, at kilometre eight of the A-70, recorded 29,488 offences, up from 18,196 in 2024—an increase of more than 11,000 penalties in just 12 months.

The camera at kilometre 13 of the CV-86 issued 24,732 fines, compared with only 385 the previous year. Completing Alicante’s top five was the camera at kilometre 27 of the A-70, which recorded 14,616 offences. It was the only one to show a fall, having issued 15,432 penalties in 2024.

Speeding accounted for approximately 46 per cent of the total value of traffic fines issued in Alicante. The province’s €13.2 million speeding bill was the fourth highest in Spain, behind Valencia with €18.9 million, Madrid with €17.9 million and Cádiz with €16.5 million.

Alicante also recorded Spain’s second-largest increase in the overall value of traffic penalties, rising by 38.1 per cent. Only Granada, where the increase reached 71.4 per cent, experienced a sharper rise.

Nationally, DGT speed cameras generated a record €246.8 million during 2025, an increase of 14 per cent. Speeding penalties now represent 41.5 per cent of all traffic fines, excluding Catalonia and the Basque Country, where enforcement powers are devolved.

AEA said the increase was largely caused by the introduction of new cameras at strategic locations rather than a sudden deterioration in driving standards. Of more than 1,000 cameras operating across Spain, the 50 busiest issued more than 1.34 million penalties.

AEA president Mario Arnaldo questioned whether the current system places too much emphasis on motorways and dual carriageways, while conventional roads account for around 70 per cent of injury accidents. The organisation argues that some cameras appear more effective at generating revenue than reducing collisions.

The DGT, however, maintains that speed enforcement remains essential for reducing both the number and severity of road accidents.