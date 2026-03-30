



San Fulgencio has been rocked by an unusually aggressive wave of business inspections, following a controversial fine issued to a senior regional police officer.

The municipality, of around 10,000 residents, became the focus of a large-scale enforcement operation in early March when officers from the National Police unit based in Elche—attached to the regional police under the Generalitat—carried out checks on more than 20 local businesses. Hairdressers, mechanics, bakeries and butchers were among those targeted, with several owners now facing significant financial penalties.

The inspections came just weeks after the Elche unit commander, Fernando Gómez, was fined €120 by San Fulgencio local police in December for improperly disposing of construction rubble and household items in a public waste container.

According to reports, Gómez—who was allegedly assisting with renovation work at a private property—was observed by a Civil Guard patrol, which alerted local officers responsible for enforcing municipal sanitation rules. The violation was confirmed, and a minor fine was issued. At the time, he is said not to have identified himself as a police officer.

After receiving formal notification of the penalty via SUMA, the regional tax enforcement body, Gómez reportedly went to San Fulgencio Town Hall in an attempt to challenge the fine. He first consulted municipal officials before meeting Mayor José María Ballester, a lawyer and former local police officer. The commander was accompanied by another individual who held a senior position within the force. Despite these efforts, the appeal was unsuccessful.

Shortly afterwards, the National Police launched what residents describe as an unprecedented inspection campaign across the San Fulgencio town centre. The operation, which did not involve prior coordination with the Local Police, reportedly saw multiple patrols deployed across the area, surprising locals with its scale and intensity.

While such units typically focus on hospitality venues—ensuring compliance with regional laws governing public establishments, including licensing, safety, accessibility, occupancy limits and noise regulations—this campaign extended far beyond its usual scope. Around 15 different types of businesses were inspected, many unrelated to nightlife or entertainment.

In recent days, the operation has reportedly expanded into residential urbanisations, significantly widening its reach. At the same time, formal notifications of sanctions have begun arriving, prompting concern and complaints from affected business owners over the size of the fines.

Local government sources have expressed support for enforcement efforts aimed at tackling regulatory breaches and the underground economy, but stress that such operations should be coordinated with the Local Police. They declined to comment on any link between the December fine and the subsequent inspections.

Mayor Ballester has also avoided direct comment on the controversy, stating only that he remains “subject to the rule of law.”