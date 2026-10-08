



Sixty teams from 40 countries will compete in September 2027, with organisers forecasting a €1.5–€2 million boost to the local economy.

Torrevieja will host the World Medical Football Championship from 25 September to 2 October 2027, marking the first time the international competition has been held in Spain.

The event will bring together 60 teams from 40 countries, made up exclusively of doctors from different medical specialities. Four tournaments will run simultaneously at the city’s Ciudad Deportiva sports complex.

The announcement follows Torrevieja’s successful hosting of the Spanish Medical Football Championship in 2025.

Sports councillor Diana Box said the tournament would showcase the city’s sporting facilities and ability to stage international competitions, while introducing visitors to its tourism, cultural and gastronomic attractions.

The council will provide the sports complex, the International Auditorium and refereeing services.

Organising committee president and psychiatrist Jesús Enrique Mesones described municipal support as essential, saying Torrevieja offered the facilities, visitor capacity and commitment needed to deliver the event.

Alongside the football, the International Auditorium will host an International Medical Symposium, featuring themed sessions covering different medical disciplines and contributions from leading Spanish and international professionals.

Public Health councillor Rosa Cañón said the programme would encourage doctors from different countries to exchange knowledge and experience, while promoting sport as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Organisers expect more than 1,500 doctors and accompanying visitors, generating business for hotels, restaurants, shops, transport providers and leisure services. They estimate a direct economic impact of between €1.5 million and €2 million.

International promotion began at the 2025 championship in Ireland and will continue with a presentation to medical delegations in Costa Rica this December.