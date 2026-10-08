



It’s been a couple of years since we last played Alamo, now known as Santa Elena, so it was time to renew acquaintances. Would we remember the course? Would the course remember us? We had had a lot of rain, but the course didn’t show many signs of it.

It was generally a longer and tougher course than we are used to, and most of the returned scores told the story. Returning after a couple of years does have its advantages, though: troublesome holes can be approached with renewed optimism and previous disasters conveniently forgotten – until someone in your group helpfully reminds you exactly where you put your ball last time. Golfers have such good memories when it suits them!

It was also our new Captain, Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm. A return to Alamo and a new Captain – plenty of reasons to make it a good day! Welcome, Paul, and here’s to a successful year ahead. We’ll try to behave ourselves… but no promises!

40 golfers, 36 members and four guests, made the long-awaited return trip, with the usual mixture of high hopes, good golf and scores best discussed quietly over a drink. The main scores today were as follows:

Gold: Greame Millington (37 pts and best score of the day)

Silver: Denis Ryan (32 pts)

Bronze: Dave Blinston (35 pts)

Two “Twos” by Steve Packer and Guy Wade Palmer and Nearest the Pins were Dave Rowe (5th and 8th), Steve Packer (12th) and Pete Baldwin (15th). Ken West won the football card with Peterborough and while the “McBride Bottle” went to our new President, Mick Pryke! Our best guest was Pat Cunningham with 30 points. Well done to everyone today.

After a demanding day on the course, we enjoyed a lovely presentation on the terrace – the perfect setting to relax, compare tales of triumph and trouble, and round off the day in style. The staff were excellent throughout, with special thanks to Daniel and Johanna in the Pro Shop for looking after us so well. The black clouds came over pretty quickly with thunder rumbling and a quick downpour caught the last couple of groups on their finishing holes.

Keep up to date with SMGS on our website www.smgs.org. We are proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

Next week we have our much awaited Trophy Presentation after our game at La Serena.

Winners pictured (L to R): Captain Paul Lambert teeing off, his fourball (Will Hammond, Denis Ryan and ,

Sandra Dibble). Main picture: Pete Baldwin (NTP), Dave Blinston (Bronze 1st), Paul Lambert (Captain), Guy Wade Palmer (Twos), Darren Strugnell (well we need a PBomber), Mick Pryke (President & McBride Bottle), Denis Ryan (Silver 1st), Richard Cleary (Bronze 4th) and Steve Packer (NTP & Twos).