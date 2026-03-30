



On Sunday afternoon, officers from the Guardia Civil requested assistance from the Policía Local de Pilar de la Horadada in the arrest of a woman wanted by Interpol on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The joint operation was carried out on a coastal road in the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, after officers located the suspect travelling in a high-end vehicle. Local police units provided key support in securing the area and assisting with the interception, ensuring the arrest was executed swiftly and without incident.

Authorities confirmed that the woman was taken into custody at the scene and is now being held pending judicial proceedings. In the coming days, she will be transferred to the Audiencia Nacional in Madrid, which specialises in international cases and extraditions.

From there, legal procedures will begin for her extradition to the Czech Republic, the country that issued the international warrant in connection with alleged drug trafficking offences.