



The 45-year-old reportedly entered the water intending to swim ashore, while his younger brother followed and survived

A British tourist has died after jumping from a passenger ferry shortly before it reached the port of Salou on Spain’s Costa Dorada.

The 45-year-old was travelling with his 42-year-old brother and their parents on a tourist ferry operating between the neighbouring coastal resorts of Cambrils and Salou when the incident occurred on Friday evening, September 4.

According to the local newspaper Diari de Tarragona, the man voluntarily climbed through a ferry window and entered the sea when the vessel was only minutes from Salou. He is believed to have intended to swim the remaining distance to the shore, reportedly to visit a beach bar.

His younger brother then followed him into the water but survived.

Crew members alerted the emergency services at 6.41pm after reporting that two passengers had gone overboard. Maritime Rescue teams were deployed to search the area.

The brothers’ parents remained aboard the ferry during the emergency response. Reports suggested they initially believed their sons would be able to reach the beach because both were strong swimmers.

The 45-year-old’s body was subsequently recovered from the water. Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra cordoned off the area before a forensic doctor attended at approximately 9.25pm to authorise its removal.

Local reports claimed that the two brothers had wanted to drink beer aboard the vessel but were refused permission by the captain. They allegedly jumped from the ferry shortly afterwards. These circumstances have not yet been officially confirmed.

Psychologists were called to support the family after the man’s parents were informed of his death.

The Civil Guard in Tarragona has opened an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the precise cause of death.

The victim is reported to be the 14th person to have died in the waters off Tarragona during the summer and the first drowning recorded in the area during September.