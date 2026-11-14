



Spain’s National Police began investigating after a bank customer reported two unauthorised transfers totalling €9,992.

Spain’s National Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Alicante province on suspicion of money laundering after tracing money from an alleged fraud to his bank account. Officers said the funds were transferred immediately to another account in Britain, allegedly in an attempt to conceal where the money came from.

The investigation began when a customer received an alert on their mobile banking app showing that two transfers had been made from their account. Each payment was for €4,996 and went to a different bank account. The customer reported the transactions to police, saying they had authorised neither payment.

Officers initially focused on identifying the holders of the two accounts that received the money. They identified the owner of one account and established that the payment had been transferred to the British account as soon as it arrived. The police statement did not say what happened to the second payment.

After identifying the suspect, officers launched an operation to locate him and arrested him on suspicion of money laundering. Police said they had submitted their findings to the judicial authorities.

How money mules are used

In a statement issued on 13 November, the National Police explained how so-called money mules can be used to move the proceeds of fraud. A money mule receives funds in a bank account and passes them on to another account, often in exchange for a commission or some other benefit.

Moving money through accounts held by other people can make it harder for investigators to trace the funds and identify those behind the original fraud. Police said some people who allow others to use their bank accounts may be unaware that the money comes from criminal activity. Anyone who receives and forwards such funds could still face legal consequences, police said.