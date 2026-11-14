



When we think of panto, of course we imagine characters like Snow White, the Ugly Sisters or Widow Twanky and rightly so, as that is what it’s all about. However, there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes and for the months leading up to the performances which most of us are unaware of.

Working backstage is a lot more that walking on and off and moving things around. Every prop placement has to be choreographed and timed to perfection with each crew member knowing exactly what their movements should be. All of this and more requires weeks of attending rehearsals and noting down all the instructions and changes as they occur.

The backstage crew also needs to know how to react when emergencies occur – something is accidentally dropped on stage, an actor walks on forgetting an essential prop, someone has an unfortunate costume disfunction – these things can happen to the most experienced thespian and have to be dealt with on the spur of the moment!

So, here’s a shout out for the backstage crew and that’s without mentioning the miracle workers in charge of sound and lighting!

Aladdin will be performed at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, San Pedro del Pinatar on Friday 27th November at 7 p.m. and Saturday 28th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m. Tickets can be obtained online at bit.ly/Aladdin2026 and are also available at the following outlets: Papelería Librería ARCO, Avda Dr. Artero Guirao, 63, San Pedro del Pinatar. Annie’s Bar, opposite Parque de los Reyes, Lo Pagán and Spanish Home Finders, Avda. Pino 64, Pinar de Campoverde. You can also Whatsapp Eric on 656 36 1098 or Yolanda on 606 14 10 34