



Officers seized 126 kilos of cannabis from a van in Elche and later found 145 plants at an indoor plantation in Cehegín.

Three men have been arrested in a joint operation by the Policía Nacional and Spain’s customs surveillance service against a suspected cannabis trafficking network operating across Alicante and Murcia.

The investigation began in March when officers stopped a van as it left a rural property in Elche. They found 126 kilos of cannabis packed in bags and arrested the driver.

Investigators said the group allegedly used stolen identities, including that of a Ukrainian citizen, to rent properties and conceal who was using them. Police are investigating suspected document forgery and identity theft.

A court-authorised search of a rural property in Cehegín, Murcia, uncovered 145 flowering cannabis plants and equipment for indoor cultivation. Police said the premises had been illegally connected to the electricity grid. Officers arrested a man suspected of looking after the plantation.

Days later, officers arrested a suspected ringleader in Guardamar del Segura. He was brought before the duty court in Torrevieja.