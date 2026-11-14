



The city secured the third-largest allocation among 85 municipalities in the Valencian Community and the second-largest in Alicante province.

Torrevieja Town Hall will receive €164,023.38 from the Generalitat Valenciana’s 2026 cooperation fund for tourist municipalities. Tourism councillor Rosario Martínez Chazarra said the grant would help fund municipal activities and public services.

The regional government is distributing €3.5 million from the Turisme Comunitat Valenciana budget among 85 officially recognised tourist municipalities. The allocations were set out in a resolution dated 6 October and published in the regional government’s official gazette on 6 November.

Each eligible municipality receives a fixed payment, with an additional amount based on the length of its beaches. For towns and cities in the higher tourism categories, the formula also takes into account the number of bed spaces in registered tourist accommodation, weighted according to the municipality’s population band.

The grant is unrestricted, so Torrevieja can use it to fund services and activities within the council’s responsibilities. The town hall can receive it alongside funding from the general Municipal Cooperation Fund.