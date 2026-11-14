



The concert was the 16th in a series bringing live music to hospitals, care homes and community organisations in and around Torrevieja.

Students from the Francisco Casanovas Association’s Inclusive Music Course performed to a packed audience at APAEX Torrevieja on Thursday 12 November as part of the organisation’s open week.

The concert formed part of a workshop titled The Music That Transforms Us: Rhythm, Emotion and Wellbeing. Between performances, APAEX staff Nayara Morales, Iñaki Masip, Adriana León and Abilia Clares spoke about how music can support psychological wellbeing and help people through recovery. Audience members shared their experiences and reflected on the emotions the songs brought up for them.

The performers were violinist Vicente Luengo, clarinettists Nadine Ceuterick and Francisco Tévar, singers Mayerlin Orocopey and Sandra Cedeño, pianist Asun Martínez and drummer Ita Menéndez. APAEX members, staff, relatives and members of the public filled the association’s hall.

APAEX president Óscar Vicente Echevarría thanked the musicians and their teacher, Luis Sánchez, and presented the Francisco Casanovas Association with a commemorative plaque recognising the partnership between the two organisations.

The next concert in the series will take place at 5pm on Wednesday 16 December at the Francisco Casanovas care home in Torrevieja.